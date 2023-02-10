Polish bus comes off German highway and overturns; 35 hurt

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say a bus traveling from Poland to Belgium has come off a highway in eastern Germany and overturned, injuring 35 people, six of them seriously. The accident happened on the A2 highway near Magdeburg, west of Berlin, in the early hours of Friday morning. Police said there were 54 people on board, aged between about 10 and 60. It wasn’t immediately clear how the bus came off the highway, skidded and ended up on its roof. The bus was owned by Polish tour operator Sindbad. The company’s deputy CEO said the vehicle was on a regular trip between Warsaw and Belgium, with two drivers on board

