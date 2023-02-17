18 bodies found in abandoned truck in Bulgaria

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Police in Bulgaria have discovered an abandoned truck containing the bodies of 18 people who are believed to be migrants who suffocated to death. The Interior Ministry said that according to initial information, the truck was carrying about 40 migrants and the survivors were taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. The truck was found abandoned along a highway near the capital, Sofia, on Friday. The driver was not there, but police located the passengers in a secret compartment below a load of timber. Authorities did not immediately give the nationalities of the migrants. Bulgarian media reported they all were from Afghanistan.

