Bidders to buy soccer club Manchester United face deadline

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It’s the final day for serious bidders to step forward in the race to buy Manchester United. Initial offers need to be presented to merchant bank Raine Group by Friday after months of speculation and soaring share prices. The Glazer family will then have an idea of how much they can expect to make on the club they bought for about $1.4 billion in 2005. The price is now estimated to reach as high as $6 billion with reported interest from Qatar and Saudi Arabia seeing its value rise sharply as the deadline for bids approaches.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.