Bidders to buy soccer club Manchester United face deadline
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It’s the final day for serious bidders to step forward in the race to buy Manchester United. Initial offers need to be presented to merchant bank Raine Group by Friday after months of speculation and soaring share prices. The Glazer family will then have an idea of how much they can expect to make on the club they bought for about $1.4 billion in 2005. The price is now estimated to reach as high as $6 billion with reported interest from Qatar and Saudi Arabia seeing its value rise sharply as the deadline for bids approaches.