Blast at Slovenia fireworks company kills 1, injures 2
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police say an explosion at a fireworks company in central Slovenia has killed at least one person and seriously injured two. A local civil protection organization said the blast happened at the Hamex company compound in the town of Vrhinika. Videos from the scene showed huge amounts of smoke billowing from the site. Police and firefighters sealed off the area. The cause of the blast wasn’t immediately known. It happened at around 12:30 a.m. local time on Friday.