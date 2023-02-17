Doctors Without Borders suspends operations in Burkina Faso

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Aid group Doctors Without Borders says it’s suspending non-emergency services in Burkina Faso after two of its staff were killed there. “This measure, necessary for the time of mourning, is essential to analyze the risks to which our teams are currently exposed,” the group said on Twitter Friday, adding that it will only respond to life-saving emergencies in Burkina Faso for an indefinite period. Earlier this month gunmen fired on a vehicle carrying a medical team in the western region of Boucle du Mouhoun, killing two of the group’s employees while two others escaped. Nobody has claimed responsibility. The west African nation has been wracked by violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group for seven years.

