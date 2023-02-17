Man United sale set to test UEFA rules on multi-club owners

GENEVA (AP) — The sale of Manchester United is set to test European rules designed to protect soccer’s integrity from the risks of owners controlling multiple clubs. Three widely expected bids to buy the most storied brand in English soccer are closely tied to clubs already established in UEFA competitions or have ambitions to break into the elite. State sovereign wealth funds from Qatar and Saudi Arabia already own Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle. British industrialist Jim Ratcliffe owns French club Nice. UEFA warned this month of the risks multi-club ownership poses for collusion on the field and in player transfers.

