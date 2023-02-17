Official: Jamaica’s PM will not be charged following probe

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A top prosecutor in Jamaica has ruled that Prime Minister Andrew Holness won’t face charges over possible conflict of interest in contracts awarded to a construction company in 2007-2009 while he was education minister. Jamaica’s director of public corruption issued the ruling Thursday after reviewing a report on the case by the country’s Integrity Commission. The commission investigated the case after a news report in 2016 raised questions about close ties between Holness and principals of a company hired for several roof repairs at schools and other projects. Holness says he didn’t influence the awarding of contracts

