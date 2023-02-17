UK embassy guard in Berlin gets prison for spying for Russia

LONDON (AP) — A former security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for putting U.K. diplomats at “maximum risk” by selling secret information to Russia. David Ballantyne Smith admitted spying but claimed he was driven by depression and a desire to “teach the embassy a lesson” because he felt badly treated at work. But Judge Mark Wall said Friday that Smith was motivated by hatred of the U.K. and support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The judge said Smith’s actions had “potentially catastrophic consequences for others.” He sentenced Smith to 13 years and two months in prison for eight breaches of the Official Secrets Act.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.