14 passengers killed, 63 injured in bus crash in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say a speeding passenger bus has crashed off a motorway and overturned in eastern Pakistan, killing 14 passengers and injuring 63 others. The crash happened overnight near the town of Kallar Kahar in Punjab province. A deputy commissioner, Quratulain Malik, said Monday that the the dead and injured had been moved to a hospital. It comes after a crash last month in which a passenger bus fell off a bridge, catching fire and killing 40 people in southern Pakistan. Traffic accidents in Pakistan generally happen due to violations of traffic rules, resulting in the deaths of thousands every year.

