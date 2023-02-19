Buttigieg warns Norfolk Southern to support Ohio community

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is warning the CEO of Norfolk Southern that the freight rail company must “demonstrate unequivocal support for the people” of East Palestine, Ohio, and surrounding areas. A fiery train derailment led to the release of chemicals and has residents expressing concerns about their health. In a letter Sunday, Buttigieg also criticized the rail company for lobbying in the past against safety measures. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday that the chemicals that spilled into the Ohio River are no longer a risk. But people in the community say they have constant headaches and irritated eyes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.