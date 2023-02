CINCINNATI (AP) — In a story published February 17, 2023, about former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s corruption trial, The Associated Press erroneously reported how witness Juan Cespedes reiterated an executive’s desire “to do whatever it takes to get this information” on a referendum effort to defendant Matt Borges. Cespedes testified that he told Borges verbally; it was not contained in a text message.

