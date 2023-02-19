Nigeria’s presidential frontrunners in final push for votes

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The leading contenders in Nigeria’s presidential election have made their last push for support as the campaign period nears its end. The ruling party’s Bola Tinubu, the main opposition’s Atiku Abubakar and third-party candidate Peter Obi appealed for votes from the 93 million people registered to vote in the Feb. 25 election. There will be a new president in the West African nation as incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari is completing his second and final term. The Feb. 25 election that will lead to a transitional government is the most consequential vote in many years for the country of more than 210 million people, according to analysts.

