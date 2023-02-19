Pakistan, Afghan Taliban trade fire at border crossing

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistani border guards and Afghan Taliban forces have exchanged fire at a key border crossing in northwestern Pakistan. There was no immediate word on casualties on either side. Monday’s shootout happened a day after Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers shut the Torkham border crossing over Pakistan’s alleged refusal to allow Afghan patients to enter Pakistan for medical care, along with their caretakers, without travel documents. A local Pakistani police official confirmed the shootout and the closure of the border. Pakistan’s military and the Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment on the matter. But a Taliban official in charge of Torkham said they shut the crossing because Pakistan did not stick to agreed commitments.

