Seoul: North Korea fires missiles 2 days after ICBM test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired a pair of short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, two days after the North resumed testing activities with an intercontinental ballistic missile launch.South Korea’s military says it has detected the two launches from a western coastal town, just north of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, on Monday morning. Two days ago, North Korea resumed weapons testing activities with an intercontinental ballistic missile launch. North Korea’s state media said Sunday its latest ICBM test was meant to further bolster its “fatal” nuclear attack capacity and threatened additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.