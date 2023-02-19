Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor said Sunday. Sizemore suffered the aneurysm around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. His manager, Charles Lago, says Sizemore was hospitalized in intensive care. Lago described it as “a wait and see situation.” Sizemore is 61. He has acted in films including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.

