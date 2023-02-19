US averts UN diplomatic crisis over Israeli settlements

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Biden administration has averted a potential diplomatic crisis over Israeli settlements at the United Nations that had threatened to overshadow U.S. efforts to focus the world body on Russia’s war with Ukraine ahead of this week’s one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion. Multiple diplomats say the U.S. has successfully managed to forestall a contentious U.N. Security Council resolution pushed by the Palestinians that would have condemned Israel for settlement expansion and demanded a halt to future activity. To avoid a vote and a likely U.S. veto of such a resolution, the diplomats said Sunday the administration had convinced both Israel and the Palestinians to agree in principle to a six-month freeze in any unilateral action they might take.

By EDITH M. LEDERER and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.