Body of Ghana soccer player Atsu repatriated from Turkey

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — The body of Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu has been repatriated after he was found dead in his collapsed apartment building in the Turkey earthquake. Atsu’s remains arrived in the Ghanaian capital of Accra late Sunday and Ghana Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia led a government delegation to receive them. Bawumia says “this loss is a very painful one and this is a sad day for Ghana.” Atsu played for Premier League teams Chelsea and Newcastle before joining Turkish club Hatayspor last year. He also played more than 60 times for his country after making his debut in 2012.

