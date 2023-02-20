Congress floats ways to secure skies after Chinese balloon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of Congress are grappling with what to do after the downing of a Chinese balloon and three other aerial objects over American airspace. The episode has raised troubling questions about the security of American airspace. Lawmakers are alarmed the episode has exposed a vulnerability that could be exploited by other foreign adversaries. Senators are investigating how the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was allowed to pass over crucial U.S. missile sites. Sen. Mark Kelly is a former astronaut and wants to require weather balloons to carry radar transponders. Sen. Jon Tester says he’ll ensure the Defense Department has funds for a protocol to assess the threat of unidentified flying objects.

