Energy agency chief: “No excuse” for high methane emissions

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The International Energy Agency on Tuesday accused fossil fuel industries of doing too little to curb methane emissions and undermining global climate goals to limit warming. Economic uncertainty, high energy prices and concerns over security of supply, which would have led to emissions cuts in 2022, were ineffective as methane emissions remained “stubbornly high,” the report said. It found that 75% of methane emissions from the oil and gas sector can be reduced with far cheaper and readily available technologies.

