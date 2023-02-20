Gunmen kill 2 policemen in attack in southwestern Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says gunmen have attacked a police post in the insurgency-hit southwestern province of Baluchistan, triggering a shootout that killed two officers. Barkat Baloch, a government administrator, says a search is underway for the assailants who fled after Tuesday’s attack in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting but previous such attacks have been blamed on Baluch separatists and Islamic militants who have a presence in the province. Baluchistan has witnessed a low-level insurgency by small groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, violence persists in the province.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.