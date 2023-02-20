Lawyers: Feds seek ‘eye for eye’ from NYC bike path killer

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a man convicted of killing eight people along a Manhattan bike path five years ago say prosecutors are unfairly using emotional testimony from victims’ families to try to win a death penalty ruling from a jury. They’ve asked the judge presiding over the death penalty phase of Sayfullo Saipov’s trial to declare a mistrial over the issue. The lawyers are expected to begin presenting evidence to support their arguments against the death penalty as early as Tuesday. Saipov was convicted last month of killing eight people and seriously injuring about 18 others Oct. 31, 2017, in his support for the Islamic State group.

