Man charged in Memphis shooting that killed 1, injured 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been charged with participating in a Memphis shooting that left one person dead and 10 others injured. According to a police affidavit, 21-year-old Julius Michael Freeman of Memphis admitted to driving the shooter to and from the area where the gunman opened fire early Sunday and to handing him a rifle from the trunk of Freemen’s Dodge Charter. The Commercial Appeal reports that Freeman is charged with facilitation of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted facilitation of second-degree murder and five counts of possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony. Freeman is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

