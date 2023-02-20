Polish, Italian leaders discuss aiding Ukraine, strong EU

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prime ministers of Poland and Italy have discussed military support for Ukraine and voiced agreement that the European Union should be made stronger politically while cutting down on bureaucracy. Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni — both right-wing politicians — said they were on the same page on Ukraine and on wanting to impress on EU leaders that the bloc’s 27 member nations make it strong through their diversity. They met in Warsaw Monday.

