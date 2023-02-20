Reps meeting Taiwan’s Tsai say US seeks peace in region

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A delegation of United States lawmakers are meeting with Taiwan’s president as part of an ongoing visit that comes at a tense moment between the U.S. and China. China claims the island republic as its own territory, to be taken by force if necessary. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has welcomed many U.S. delegations of lawmakers in recent years. Tsai thanked the group for coming, saying it was a chance to deepen ongoing cooperation in semi-conductor chip design and manufacturing, military exchange, renewable energy and 5G. California Rep. Ro Khanna said that the U.S. under President Biden seeks peace in the region.

