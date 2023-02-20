Three killed, including baby, in Chicago highway shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Police in Illinois say three people have died and three more were hurt after a shooting on a Chicago interstate highway. Illinois State Police said Monday that the shooting occurred Sunday at around 10:30 p.m. on the I-57 expressway near 111th Street in the South Side. State trooper Josh Robinson said the victims’ vehicle left the highway and stopped near the top of the 111th Street exit ramp. Two people were found dead at the scene and four were taken to the hospital. One of the four subsequently died. State police did not share the ages or genders of the victims, or whether a suspect has been arrested for the attack.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

