Home Depot says it will raise pay for US, Canadian workers

Home Depot says it’s investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said Tuesday that every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. The investment will also ensure that starting pay is at least $15 per hour in all markets. Home Depot employs 437,000 people in the U.S. The vast majority are hourly employees at its 2,000 stores. Home Depot is one of many big retailers who have raised pay to attract workers in a strong U.S. job market. Walmart announced it was raising hourly pay last month.

