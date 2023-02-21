Police: Boy among 3 killed at Puerto Rico birthday party

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Puerto Rico say three people, including a 4-year-old boy, have died after gunmen opened fire at a birthday party. Officials say two other children, ages 9 and 10, were injured in the shooting that occurred Monday night at a public housing complex in the north coastal town of Cataño. Police said two men were killed at the party and that the 4-year-old boy died at a hospital on Tuesday. Officials said the boy was not related to the men, adding that they believe the shooting was tied to drug trafficking. No one has been arrested.

