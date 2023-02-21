Putin gives long-anticipated state-of-the-nation address

Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address. Many anticipate Tuesday’s speech will set the tone for the year ahead and shed light on how the Kremlin sees its bogged-down war in Ukraine. Putin traditionally addresses a large audience of lawmakers and state officials, and the speech will be broadcast by all Russian state TV channels. While the Constitution mandates that the president deliver the speech annually, Putin never gave one in 2022. That year his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered repeated setbacks. Now the address comes days before the war’s first anniversary on Friday.

By The Associated Press

