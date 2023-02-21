Thailand’s PM suggests he will dissolve Parliament in March

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says he will dissolve Parliament in March, paving the way for a general election to be held in May. The government’s four-year term expires on March 23, but Prayuth after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting suggested he would dissolve the House of Representatives before that. Prayuth also set May 7 as the election date. Prayuth has headed a coalition government and announced he is seeking another term. He originally came to power in 2014 when as army commander he led a military coup ousting an elected civilian government. He was the prime minister candidate of a military-backed party in 2019. He has joined a new party this year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.