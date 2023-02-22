French high school student held for teacher’s fatal stabbing

PARIS (AP) — French authorities and media reports say a teacher has been stabbed to death in southwestern France by a high school student. The local prosecutor said the student has been arrested by police, and an investigation has been opened for suspected premeditated murder. He said investigators were able to interview him. A top government official, speaking anonymously because he was not allowed to discuss the issue publicly, said first elements communicated by police suggest the attacker had severe mental health issues. French media report that student, born in 2007, said he heard voices telling him to kill the 53-year-old Spanish language teacher in the private Catholic school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

