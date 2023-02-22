Horn of Africa drought trends said worse than in 2011 famine

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A climate center says the trends in a historic Horn of Africa drought are worse than they were in a 2011 drought in which at least a quarter-million people died. The IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Center said on Wednesday that below-normal rainfall is expected in the rainy season over the next three months. It says “this could be the sixth failed consecutive rainfall season” in the region that includes Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya. The drought is the longest on record in Somalia and has lasted almost three years. Tens of thousands of people are said to have died along with millions of livestock.

