US sanctions Mexican drug precursor suppliers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has slapped sanctions on six members of a Mexican ring accused of supplying massive amounts of precursor chemical used to make deadly fentanyl and methamphetamines. The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced Wednesday it had blocked any U.S. properties of brothers Ludim and Luis Alfonso Zamudio Lerma, as well as several people they did business with. The six allegedly supplied chemicals used in super labs, which the office described as “large-scale drug laboratories that produce 10 or more pounds of an illicit drug per production cycle” to make meth and the synthetic opioid fentanyl for the Sinaloa Cartel.

