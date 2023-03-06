Burlington voters consider community police oversight board

Residents of Vermont’s largest city will vote Tuesday on whether to create a community police oversight board that would have the authority to discipline Burlington police officers, including the chief. Mayor Miro Weinberger, a Democrat, vetoed a similar measure in 2020. The Burlington City Council had passed it following protests over several use-of-force incidents by Burlington officers and in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis. Advocates in Burlington gathered enough signatures to get the latest proposal on Tuesday’s Town Meeting Day ballot. If the charter change passes, it would need to be approved by the Legislature and governor.

