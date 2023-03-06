Court docs link police and educational program shootings

New court documents suggest that two gang members charged in a deadly shooting at an educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines appeared to be seeking retaliation after a rival gang member rapped dismissively about a fatal police shooting. The details disclosed in applications for search warrants connect the two Iowa shootings as well as one in Arizona for the first time. Handguns, ammunition and marijuana were uncovered when the warrants were executed last month at properties associated with Bravon Michael Tukes. Tukes and Preston Walls are charged with first degree murder and other counts in the Jan. 23 shooting at the Starts Right Here program.

