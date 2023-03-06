Georgia nuclear plant begins splitting atoms for first time

ATLANTA (AP) — A nuclear power plant in Georgia has begun splitting atoms in one of its two new reactors. Georgia Power Co. announced the key step toward reaching commercial operation on Monday. The utility and other owners are building the first two nuclear reactors constructed from scratch in the United States in decades. The construction is taking place at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, Georgia. The company says one of the two new reactors reached self-sustaining nuclear fission. That makes the intense heat that will be used to produce steam and spin turbines to generate electricity. The reactor is the first of two new units being added to two existing units. It’s supposed to reach commercial operation by June.

