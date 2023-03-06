Indonesia landslides kill 10, rescuers search for 42 missing

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers are searching for 42 people still missing after two landslides hit villages on an island in Indonesia’s remote Natuna regency. Natuna’s disaster agency lowered the death toll Tuesday morning from 11 to 10 despite fear that it will rise. The landslides displaced more than 1,200 people who were taken to evacuation centers and other shelters. Dozens of soldiers, police and volunteers joined the search in the Genting and Pangkalan villages on a remote island surrounded by choppy waters and high waves in the Natuna group at the edge of the South China Sea. There were reports of people trapped in houses under tons of mud from surrounding hills. Authorities are still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage.

