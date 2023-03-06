Kim’s sister warns of ‘overwhelming’ step against US, SKorea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned that it’s ready to take “quick, overwhelming action” against the United States and South Korea. Kim Yo Jong’s statement Tuesday came a day after the United States flew a nuclear-capable B-52 bomber to the Korean Peninsula for a joint drill with South Korean warplanes. The U.S. and South Korean militaries are also preparing to revive their largest field exercises later this month. Kim Yo Jong says North Korea is “always on standby to take appropriate, quick and overwhelming action at any time according to our judgment.”

