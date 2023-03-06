No one hurt when 2 United flights touch at Boston airport

Two flights scheduled to depart from Boston Logan International Airport made contact with each other near the gate area. Federal aviation and airport officials say United Airlines Flight 515 was being pushed back from the gate by a tow tug when its right wing struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 parked at an adjacent gate around 8:30 a.m. Both jets were Boeing 737s. No injuries were reported. Flight 515 was heading to Newark, and Flight 267 was scheduled to fly to Denver. United says passengers on both jets disembarked normally and will be flown to their destinations on different aircrafts. The investigation is ongoing.

