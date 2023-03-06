Street near Miami named for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

CUTLER BAY, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson came home to South Florida to celebrate the renaming of a street in her honor in the community where she grew up. During a renaming ceremony Monday in Cutler Bay, the first Black woman to serve as a high court justice said she hopes the street naming will “serve as a testament to what is possible in this great country.” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson St. winds through a suburban neighborhood south of Miami where peacocks stroll through yards and roost in oak trees. Brown noted that many of her accomplishments are rooted in the community where she attended public schools.

