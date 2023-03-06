Syrian state media: Israeli strike damaged Aleppo airport

DAMASCUS (AP) — Syrian state media say an Israeli airstrike has hit the Aleppo airport and put it out of service. Citing a military source, the Syrian state news agency SANA says Israel “carried out an air attack from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport” early Tuesday. It says the strike “caused material damage” to the airport. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. There has been no comment by Israel. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.

