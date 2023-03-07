2 Italian air force planes collide mid-air, killing pilots

ROME (AP) — Two Italian air force planes collided in mid-air and crashed to the ground, killing both pilots. Italy’s air foce said in a statement on Tuesday that the pilots were flying in an exercise when their light aircraft collided. The two U-208 aircraft crashed to the ground near the Guidonia military airport, located around 25 kilometers (15 miles) northeast of Rome. No injuries on the ground were reported. Italian news agency ANSA says one landed in a field and the other fell onto a parked car. No injuries on the ground were reported.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.