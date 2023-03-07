Chicago-area 17-year-old pleads not guilty in triple slaying

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago teenager has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of his 17-year-old girlfriend, a 9-year-old girl and the child’s father. Byrion Montgomery appeared Tuesday before a judge in Joliet. The 17-year-old was arrested Sunday night following the shooting in Bolingbrook, about 30 miles west of Chicago. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office says Montgomery is charged as an adult with multiple crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and home invasion. He is jailed and bail has been set at $20 million. Samiya A. Shelton-Tillman, 40-year-old Cartez Daniels and 9-year-old Sanai Daniels were killed. Thirty-four-year-old Tania Stewart was shot but survived.

