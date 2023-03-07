Pope renews cabinet of cardinal advisers, adds new members

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has renewed his cabinet of cardinal advisers from around the world. He named a handful of new members Tuesday and reconfirmed others to help him run the Catholic Church. Francis instituted the Council of Cardinals one month into his papacy, on April 13, 2013, with a primary goal of advising him on the reform of the Vatican bureaucracy. After nearly a decade of consultation, Francis issued a new blueprint for the Vatican last year. Nevertheless, the Jesuit pope clearly appreciated the regular opportunities to consult with cardinals representing the church on nearly every continent, and decided to keep the council alive, albeit with some new members.

