Russian activist gets prison sentence for Ukraine posts

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A court in Moscow has sentenced a student activist to 8 1/2 years in prison for social media posts criticizing Russia’s war in Ukraine. Dmitry Ivanov was convicted on Tuesday of spreading false information about the Russian army. That was made a criminal offense under a new law Russian lawmakers rubber-stamped a week after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine. The law has been used in a sweeping crackdown on dissent to prosecute people who deviate from the Kremlin’s narrative of the conflict in Ukraine. Prominent opposition politicians are among others charged under the law.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.