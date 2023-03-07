Siemens Mobility to build rail car plant in North Carolina

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A division of Siemens AG will build a passenger rail car manufacturing plant in central North Carolina and create 500 jobs by 2028. Gov. Roy Cooper and the company announced on Tuesday construction of a major advanced manufacturing and rail services center in Davidson County. Siemens Mobility plans to build passenger cars there to better serve its East Coast customers and meet growing demand for its products. The investment will be $220 million, and production will start in 2024. Siemens Mobility could receive up to $5.6 million in cash payments from the state if it meets investment and job-creation requirements

