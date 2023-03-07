What to do if you’re concerned you might be laid off

NEW YORK (AP) — The job market in the U.S. remains strong overall, but recent high-profile layoffs at technology and media companies and predictions of a recession later this year have raised concerns about job security. If you’re worried you could be laid off or if you’ve lost your job, experts have some recommendations for how to cope. If you’re worried you could lose your job, you should start thinking about building an emergency fund and keeping your resume and contacts up to date so you’re reaady to look elsewhere. If you have lost your job, prioritize your mental health and make sure to apply for unemployment benefits.

