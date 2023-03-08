Allen Fieldhouse at Kansas to get extensive renovations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Allen Fieldhouse, the home of defending national champion Kansas, will soon undergo a significant renovation to upgrade its fan amenities, hospitality spaces and premium seating options while retaining the feel of the original building. Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff said the multimillion dollar project, which will be funded by private donations, will included state-of-the-art videoboards, a new sound system and lighting, reimagined concourses on all three levels along with changes to the adjacent Wagnon Student Athletic Center.

