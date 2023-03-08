Chile: Attempted $32 million airport heist leaves two dead
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — An airport shootout in Chile’s capital has killed a security officer and an alleged robber in what authorities say was an attempted heist of more than $32 million in cash aboard a plane from Miami. Around 10 heavily armed robbers were able to skirt security measures to reach the runway area at the Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport, where a Latam airlines aircraft had $32.5 million in cash that was being transferred into an armored truck, Interior Subsecretary Manuel Monsalve said. There was a shootout between the would-be robbers and security officials that killed an employee of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGAC, as well as an alleged assailant. The other robbers proceeded to flee.