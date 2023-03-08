Jill Biden calls on men to support women fighting for rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has praised a group of women from 12 countries for fighting for their rights. Biden also called on men to “be partners” with women and support them in their cause. The first lady spoke at a White House ceremony where women from 11 countries were recognized with the International Women of Courage Award. Among them was a Ukrainian medic who recorded reams of harrowing bodycam footage showing her team’s efforts to save those who were wounded during Russia’s bombardment of the city of Mariupol. Separately, women and girls protesting in Iran were honored with an award named after Madeleine Albright, the late former U.S. secretary of state.

