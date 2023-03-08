Judge orders halt to fast releases at US border with Mexico
By ELLIOT SPAGAT and DAVID FISCHER
Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to end the expedited releases of migrants entering the United States from Mexico, potentially straining already stretched holding facilities. The order won’t take effect for a week to give the government time to appeal. The Homeland Security and Justice departments had no immediate comment. In declaring a key administration practice illegal, U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II in Pensacola, Florida, offered a scathing review of President Joe Biden’s border policies. In a 109-page opinion, the Trump-appointed judge said Biden has “effectively turned the Southwest Border into a meaningless line in the sand.”